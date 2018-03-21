DPP’s Instruction Awaited in Murder Case Involving Pregnant Mayaro Woman.

Police are today awaiting instruction from the DPP on how to treat with a mentally challenged suspect who brutally killed a pregnant Mayaro resident.

29 -year -old Stacy-Ann Campbell was killed by the man while she was chatting with her neighbour. Police reports indicate when Campbell got up to tell the man’s mother she was leaving, the 36-year-old relative suddenly ran out of his bedroom and grabbed Campbell and a struggle ensued.

As she tried to escape, however, Campbell slipped and attempted to brace her fall on the house’s wall. It was then the man rushed towards her and dealt her several blows.

As Campbell fell to the ground bleeding heavily from wounds to her head and face, the elderly woman raised an alarm for help and ran inside the house where a call was made to the Mayaro police.

Meanwhile, neighbours and customers from a nearby bar went to the house and were able to subdue the mentally challenged man. The young woman was subsequently found unconscious, outside of the house.

