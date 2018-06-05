Drag Mall Occupant Hopeful Plans for New Building, Materializes.

One of the store owners affected by the fire at the People’s Mall on Henry Street, Port of Spain is hoping plans that were in place to construct a building to properly house them materialize soon.

Sunday’s incident follows another fire, which took place at the mall in 2005, resulting in millions of dollars in losses.

Speaking on the State of the Nation Programme on Power 102.1FM this afternoon, Mr. Rogers said this unfortunate incident points to the need for urgent action on initial plans agreed upon for the popular Drag Mall site.

He noted that a revamped mall will help restore order and control in how affairs are conducted.

