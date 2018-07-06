Power102FM

Drivers May Get 5 Months Grace for Vehicular Inspection.

0

Minister of Works and Transport, Rohan Sinanan, says cabinet gives its support to a recommendation from the Ministry to have a five month moratorium for persons to have their vehicles inspected.

He told reporters at the weekly post cabinet media briefing at the Diplomatic Center, St. Ann’s this afternoon that the move was suggested due to large number of individuals seeking recently to have the transaction completed.

Minister Sinanan said that cabinet also took a decision to allow the T Vehicles with a maximum gross weight of three thousand two hundred kilograms to be inspected at approved private inspection garages.  

 

