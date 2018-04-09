Duncan Street Man Arrested During Attempted Robbery in Diego Martin. Expected to Appear in Court Today.

A Port- of- Spain man is expected to appear in court today, after he was held with a firearm during a robbery.

Police reports state that the suspect was held at “The Wing it and Chilli Pepper” food-carts located along the Wendy Fitzwilliam Boulevard, in Diego Martin.

Three people were reportedly near the food-carts when they were approached by two men.

One of the men, who had the firearm, announced a robbery.

They then proceeded to relieve the victims of their cash and valuables.

However, while the robbery was underway, a team of officers from the Western Division Task Force, including PC Peters, PC Murray, and PC Taylor, were spotted driving along the roadway. The victims raised an alarm, and the officers stopped and rendered assistance.

One of the assailants fled the scene, while the other assailant was captured.

The detained suspect was searched and officers found and seized a loaded Beretta pistol.

The suspect, said to be from Duncan Street, Port -of- Spain, was arrested immediately, and taken into custody.

