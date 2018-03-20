East Port-Of-Spain Housing Projects To Be Demolished and Rebuilt.

Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley, makes public government’s plans to build a new housing development in East Port-Of-Spain.

He notes that the move is a part of the state’s urban renewal efforts in the Capital City. Dr. Rowley says many of the units in that area are to be demolished and rebuilt.

The remarks were made by the Prime Minister over the weekend at the opening of the Vieux Fort Housing Development in St. James.

An appeal was also made by Dr. Rowley for East Port -of- Spain residents to cooperate with the state in this venture.

It was revealed by the Prime Minister that the private sector will partner with the state in a bid to meet the growing demand for housing.

Meanwhile, Housing Minister Randall Mitchell told reporters that from feedback he has received the private sector is excited about working with the state.

