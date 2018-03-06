Power102FM

East Port- of- Spain Man Arrested, Charged with Possession of High Powered Pistol.

East Port- of- Spain Man Arrested, Charged with Possession of High Powered Pistol.

0

Reports today that a 29-year-old man of Clifton Towers, East Dry River, Port of Spain has been arrested after being found in possession of a high-powe

Reports today that a 29-year-old man of Clifton Towers, East Dry River, Port of Spain has been arrested after being found in possession of a high-powered pistol. The man was reportedly intercepted by police yesterday as he attempted to flee a police stop and search exercise shortly before 5 am on Monday.

It is understood that the man had bene standing near his apartment in Building Tree when officers attached to the Inter Agency Task Force observed him. He allegedly attempted to run off but was captured. Police reportedly seized a Jericho 941 pistol with 13 rounds of .9 mm ammunition. He was subsequently charged with possession of the firearm and ammunition.

 

27- Year- Old Woman Among 3 Arrested for Guns, Drugs and Ammo.
DRUGS AND FIREARMS SEIZED BY COPS
NARCOTICS AND AMMUNITION SEIZED DURING EXCERCISE

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Loading...
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

DISQUS: