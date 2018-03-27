Easter Excitement Minimal Says Chamber Rep.

Tobago businesses continue to suffer despite what is usually lucrative and busy time of the year for the sister isle.

In fact one official is today saying that there is nothing much to celebrate for Tobagonians for the Easter period besides the religious aspect of the holidays.

Vice Chairman of the Tobago Chamber Martin George is imploring someone at the Port Authority to explain what is happening with the T&T Express.

He says this issue is not just a Tobago issue, explaining that Trinidadians need to get involved in getting the authorities to do what is necessary to treat with the issue.

