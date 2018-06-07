Economic Unrest in Venezuela Must Be treated with Coordinated Approach by Regional Leaders.

Latin American Scholar, Professor Anthony Brian is suggesting to regional leaders and governments that consideration be given to developing a coordinated approach in response to the influx of refuges from Venezuela, to various islands, due to that country’s economic unrest.

Speaking on Power 102.1FM on Tuesday afternoon, Professor Brian said it would be wise for Caribbean countries to come up with a clearly defined position on this matter as the situation could worsen in the South American nation.

Professor Brian also put forward some solutions that can be explored to deal with the tense environment in Venezuela.

