Economist Dr. Roger Hosein Expresses Concern Over Growing Debt Incurred By State Enterprises.

University of the West Indies Economist, Dr. Roger Hosein is concerned about the growing debt incurred by many of the state’s enterprises.

He suggests that this matter must be treated with a level of urgency, especially in light of the challenging economic times being faced in the country.

He was at the time speaking on the State of the Nation Programme on Power 102FM. Dr Hosein said the state must demonstrate the courage to address this development.

He also commented on the agriculture sector and this country’s climbing food import bill.

