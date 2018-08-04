Education Minister Cleared of Misconduct by Integrity Commission.

The Integrity Commission of Trinidad and Tobago says it has cleared Minister of Education, Anthony Garcia, of a compliant of preferential treatment to Sunboom Contractors Limited in respect of payments made to that company by the Education Facilities Company Limited.

The Commission explains that the false accusation was made by former Education Minister and Member of Parliament for Caroni East Dr. Tim Gopeesingh.

It notes that in a letter dated May 12th, 2017, addressed to the Commission, Dr. Gopeesingh lodged the compliant on the grounds that Minister Garcia committed breaches of Sections 24 and 32 of the Integrity in Public Life Act in “singling out” the contractor for payment over others with the EFCL.

In a media release the Commission pointed out that upon completion of investigations into the matter, the Commission found there is no evidence to support the contention that Minister Garcia or any other person exercising a public function instructed and/or influenced the EFCL to pay Sunboom Contractors Limited ahead of other companies that were awaiting payment.

Consequently, the Commission has terminated the complaint under Section 34 (6) of the Integrity in Public Life Act.

The Commission said the vindication of Minister Garcia is in line with his statement in Parliament in May 2017, in which he rejected accusations put to him by Dr. Gopeesingh that there was any truth to media reports of alleged preferential treatment meted out to an EFCL contractor over other contractors.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

