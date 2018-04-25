Education Minister Defends Government’s Decision to Close National Energy Skills Centre, Point Fortin.

Minister of Education, Anthony Garcia, is defending Government’s decision to close the National Energy Skills Center in Point Fortin.

He says the facility which has been operational for twenty years has seen a significant drop in student enrollment.

Mr Garcia pointed out that in September 2017 the NESC consolidated it courses at locations across the country in response to the demand from the public and the needs of industry.

He added that this was not a move to down size the organisation but instead the actions taken were in keeping with the NESC’s goal to set up training institutes.

Responding to a question on the issue in the Senate this afternoon, Minister Garcia also cited a rapid reduction in student enrollment at the Point Fortin Campus.

