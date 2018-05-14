Education Minister Denies Political Interference in UTT Affairs.

Minister of Education Anthony Garcia is denying political interference in the affairs of UTT.

30 UTT employees were served with dismissal letters last Friday.

However, Minister Garcia says he has asked the management of UTT to put a halt on dismissing any more staff until Cabinet reviews the situation.

Speaking this morning on TV6, he explained that the only reason he has put a stop to the firing at UTT is because he believes the retrenchment process at UTT requires some Cabinet oversight.

When pressed further on the role of the Cabinet in controlling the actions of UTT management, Minister Garcia said it was not about political interference but accountability.

