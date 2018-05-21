Education Minister Must be Fair, Chides TTUTA Official.

First Vice President of the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers association Kyrla Robinson Thomas says while teachers and principals have a responsibility to ensure the safety of students while on the school compound, the Education Ministry has to be fair in its assessment of each case.

Speaking with News Power Now this morning, she said the Ministry has to ensure the fair investigation of such cases.

She added that in the case of the principal referred to by Minister Garcia, there has been no conclusion to the investigations being carried out just yet, and the Minister needs to keep this in mind.

She said the Education Ministry also needs to hold itself accountable when they too are inadequate in providing sufficient security and certain safety measures for the schools.

