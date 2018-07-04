Education Minister Says Government is Not Responsible for Payments to Private Secondary School Teachers.

Minister of Education, Anthony Garcia says the Ministry is not responsible for payments to teachers at private secondary schools.

He was at the time responding to a question from former Minister of Education and MP for Caroni East, Dr Tim Gopeesingh. This following reports that teachers at the Bishops Centenary College in Port- of= Spain had abandoned their classes over non-payment of salaries.

Minister Garcia stated that discussions between the Ministry and the Trinidad and Tobago Association of Private Secondary Schools for a new financial arrangement for accommodation of students to continue.

Meanwhile, Vice President of Bishop’s Centenary College, Eileen Salandy, in an interview with C TV said they were not aware of the teachers’ action.

She also commented on the move to get the subvention for each student placed, increased.

