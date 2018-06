Minister of Education, Anthony Garcia, says there are no outstanding payments to maxi taxi operators who transport school children.

Recent reports indicated that the drivers protested over the non-payment of salary arrears in the sum of twenty- million dollars.

Minister Garcia gave an update in the House of Representatives this afternoon after being questioned on the matter by the Opposition.

