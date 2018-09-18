Education Minister Says Progress Is Being Made In Paying Maxi Taxi Drivers.

Education Minister, Anthony Garcia, says progress is being made in clearing outstanding money owned to Maxi Taxi drivers who transport students. This as drivers complain about the hardship they are experiencing because of the situation.

On Monday afternoon, Minister Garcia said the Ministry has received invoices from the Public Transportation Service Corporation. He had been addressing the House of Representatives on the issue.

Meanwhile, President of the Maxi Taxi Drivers Association, Rodney Ramlogan, speaking with reporters, claimed that the situation is unbearable and is adversely affecting their trade.

On Monday, the drivers left many children stranded, having decided not to deliver their service.

They say they will not work until they are paid.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

