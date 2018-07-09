Education Minister Says Security Will Be Beefed Up In And Around Success Laventille Secondary School.

The Education Minister says he is in talks with the National Security Minister to ensure that both students and teachers are safe in the vicinity Success/Laventille Secondary Composite School.

This is following the latest in a series of violent incidents in the institution.

Speaking with News Power Now this morning, Education Minister, Anthony Garcia said there will be an increase in security in and around the school’s compound.

He sought to assure students going into the July/August holiday, that their education will not be hindered.

Minster Garcia said with the start of the Morvant/Laventille project initiative, he hopes the behaviour of adults within the community change to ensure the well-being of the children.

