In response to a teenager’s brutal attack on his mother on Thursday, the Ministry of Education revealed plans to reach out to the boy’s schoolmates, and teachers of the to offer counseling to anyone who may have been affected by the teen’s actions.

Speaking this morning on CNC3, Education Minister Anthony Garcia said the actions were those of a troubled student and assistance must also be offered to those who interacted with him on a daily basis.

