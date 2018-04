Minister of Education, Anthony Garcia, indicates that measures are being taken to help the University of the West Indies St. Augustine Campus, which is experiencing financial challenges.

Responding to a question on the issue posed to him in the Senate yesterday, Minister Garcia said already the Finance Ministry has disbursed over forty percent of the funding allocated to the UWI.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

Telegram

Print

WhatsApp

Skype

Pocket