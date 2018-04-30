Education Ministry Seeking Legal Advice on Teachers’ Refusal to Mark SBAs.

There is word this morning that the Education Ministry is seeking legal advice following the position taken by teachers not to mark School-Based Assessments (SBAs).

A week ago, President of the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) Lynsley Doodhai announced that teachers would not mark SBAs come September unless compensated.

Speaking to News Power Now recently Doodhai explained that the grading of these assessments is the responsibility of the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) and not teachers.

However, the Education Ministry is of the view that the marking of SBAs – an assessment in existence for the last 28 years – is a part of teachers’ responsibilities.

The Ministry, noting that teachers have stated their intention not to mark these assessments for the new school year in September unless they are paid, believes that the position taken may have implications for teachers’ terms and conditions of employment.

Education Minister Anthony Garcia says the Ministry will consult with the Chief Personnel Officer (CPO) and other legal sources for an interpretation on this matter.

Garcia said consultations will also be held with members of the Secondary Schools Principals’ Association, the National Parent Teachers Association, Denominational Boards and other stakeholders in education.

