Education Ministry to Discuss Position on Private Secondary School Increase for Teachers.

Minister of Education, Anthony Garcia, says on Monday the Ministry’s Strategic Executive Team will discuss the position that has been reached following two meetings held with the Private Secondary Schools Association on increased tuition fees for SEA students.

The Ministry has been paying twelve hundred dollars per term per student. However, the private schools have been saying that the sum is not enough and have put forward a suggestion that the Ministry should pay a new fee of five thousand seven hundred dollars per student.

Minister Garcia claimed that although the ministry did not receive all the information that was requested during the meetings held with the association, it has come up with a position.

Minister Garcia also commented on the placement of students who wrote the Secondary Entrance Assessment.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...