Efforts Continue by Campaign Advocates to Save Local Buffalypso.

Professor Chris Aura one of the advocates behind a campaign to save the Buffalypso, which was created in this country says the group is working on getting more details and information on what can be done to turn around the fortunes and performance of the industry and contribute to the local economy and ensure food security.

Agriculture Minister, Clarence Rambharat, has already expressed reservation in terms of government’s input in this area.

Professor Aura admits that there are several challenges affecting this sector, but suggested that a new approach be taken.

Speaking on Power 102.1FM this afternoon, Professor Aura said the campaign from the multi-disciplinary committee is organizing its research papers, findings and proposals before seeking a meeting with Minister Rambharat, at which time they plan on sharing the information gathered.

