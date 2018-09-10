Emergency Responders Monitoring Tropical Storms Helene and Isaac.

The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) and the Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) say that they are actively monitoring Tropical Storms Helene and Isaac in the Eastern Atlantic.

This is as a result of the storms’ projected movement toward the West these cyclones pose no direct threat to Trinidad and Tobago.

The Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency Coordinating Unit (CDEMA CU) has activated its regional alerting and notifications, pre-impact analysis, coordination procedures among others. Key state agencies have been notified to be ready to respond if the need arises.

A media release informed that the ODPM, TEMA and the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (TTMS) continues to monitor Tropical Storms Helen and Isaac very closely, however it’s too early to tell what impact, if any, these storms will have on the region.

Relief Officer and Officer in Charge of the ODPM Captain (Retired) Neville Wint is reminding the population that “We are entering the peak of Hurricane Season and if these storms pass us, there could be more on the way.”

Residents and visitors have been informed that there can be some impact from the feeder bands from these systems if they progress closer to Trinidad and Tobago.

The release noted that while this is not expected at this time there will be an appropriate announcement if this if the risk arises.

Persons in potentially low lying and vulnerable areas are being advised to review their emergency plans and consider actions they would need to take if the storms move closer towards Trinidad and Tobago.

