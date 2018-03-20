Energy Contracts Being Re-Negotiated Says Franklin Khan.

Energy Minister, Franklin Khan, says the government has started the work of re-negotiating contracts with energy firms that were settled under the last regime.

Mr. Khan, who is the Public Relations Officer of the People’s National Movement, indicated this while speaking after the PNM’s General Council Meeting over the weekend.

Minister Khan assured that the government will act responsibly in meeting its commitments in this matter.

He also dismissed suggestions that the government is not interested in foreign investors.

