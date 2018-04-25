Energy Minister Reveals State Hired 2 Prominent International Consultants to Help with Petrotrin.

Minister of Energy and Energy Industries, Franklin Khan, says the external consultants hired by state owned Petrotrin have submitted advice and recommendations to the entity as it seeks to restructure the oil company.

Mr Khan was questioned on the matter in the Senate this afternoon.

He stated that two internationally renowned consultants were utilized by Petrotrin to provide guidance to the Board on the restructuring process.

The Energy Minister said he was not in a position at this time to give details relating to how much it cost tax payers to hire the consultants.

