Police are investigating the murder of a man in Arouca.

The man was reportedly found dead at Jitman Drive, Arouca.

Randy Jagessar was an avid drug user, according to several persons in his community.

Jagessar was shot and killed execution style last night.

He was found dead at his home.

We will have more on the story as information comes to hand.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...