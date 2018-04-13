Faith Based Network President Happy To Hear of Government’s Intent to Challenge Today’s Buggery Ruling.

President of the Faith –based Network of Trinidad and Tobago, Pastor Winston Mansingh, is expressing concern about the ruling given today by the Port of Spain High Court in terms of the Buggery Laws being unconstitutional.

In an interview today Pastor Mansingh said the group is happy to hear that the Attorney General is going to appeal on behalf of the state and the organisation is giving its full support of the AG.

However, Pastor Mansingh made it clear that the group is not opposed to the rights and protection of all citizens but insisted that it has to take a particular stance on the removal of the buggery laws.

