Family of Palo Secco Murder Victim, Receiving Support Following Her Death.

The Victim and Witness Support Unit of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service says it continues to render support to the family of murder victim, Tahilla St. Clair, of Palo Seco, during their time of loss and grief.

Ms. St. Clair, 27, was at her Beach Road, Palo Seco home around 11:50pm, on Monday with her five-year-old son, when she was attacked by a man known to her.

She was chopped about the head and later died at the Siparia Health Facility.

A suspect is currently in police custody in connection with the incident.

Police records indicate the victim did not have a restraining order against the suspect nor was there any report made against the attacker.

The VWSU says it continues to denounce all forms of domestic violence and crime victimization and urges all victims of domestic violence to come forward and report their situation to the police.

