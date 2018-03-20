Family of Pregnant Murder Victim Mourn Sudden Death.

The family of a pregnant 29-year- old woman is today mourning her death. Stacy Campbell of Radix Village, Mayaro was brutally murdered by a man described as mentally ill.

Reports state that at around 8pm on Tuesday, Campbell had gone to visit a 66-year- old woman who lives along the Guayaguayare, Mayaro Road when she got into an argument with the woman’s son. It is understood that the man held on to Campbell and grabbed a red clay brick.

The elderly woman left the house to call for help however by the time she returned, Cambell had already been bludgeoned to death. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect was apprehended by residents who later handed him over to Mayaro police.

Reports state that the young woman was six months pregnant with twins.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

Telegram

Print

WhatsApp

Skype

Pocket

