Fast Track Court Coming. New Initiative to Deal with Judicial Backlog, Starts in August.

The Judiciary of Trinidad and Tobago says from August 2nd of this year it will introduce the “fast track court” as one of several initiatives to deal with the backlog of cases in the criminal High Courts.

The aim of the fast track Court is to ensure that matters that can be tried within a short period of time are heard and determined.

The Judiciary explains that there will be High Court sittings in Port-of-Spain, San Fernando and Tobago.

In a media release this afternoon the Judiciary said Judges have been rostered and matters are being listed for hearing during what is the ‘long vacation period’.

The statement pointed out that the cases listed for hearing are non-capital matters which have not more than two accused persons and which are able to be determined in a 3 to 5 day period.

Cases in which persons wish to plead guilty or have the benefit of a Maximum Sentence Hearing have also been listed.

Only matters in which attorneys and their clients are ready to proceed have been or will be listed for the fast track courts.

The release went on to say that the only way to start reducing the backlog is to ensure that the Courts are fully operational and matters are properly case managed before and during trial.

Although only some of the High Courts will be sitting, judges are rostered to ensure that matters are heard and determined throughout the entire vacation period.

