Father of Siparia Councillor, Shot In the Head During Robbery at Siparia Home.

The father of Siparia councillor Maurice Alexander is now warded at hospital in stable condition after being shot in the head during a robbery Thursday morning.

Hicks Alexander, 66, was beaten, tied up, shot in the head and left for dead at his Small Trace, Siparia home after refusing to hand over the keys to his taxi.

He managed to get free and drove himself to the Siparia District Health Facility.

The elder Alexander was then transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital, where he remains warded.

