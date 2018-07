President of the Police Welfare Association Michael Seales is today saying that the Association would require feedback from local Government Councillors to see how they are impacting crime.

Speaking a short while ago on the Power Breakfast Show on Power 102.1FM he revealed that while the Association would have an idea of how the crime fight is affecting officers, it would auger well for it to derive the impact of citizens.

