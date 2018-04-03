Ferry Ticket Holders Endure Long Wait at Tobago Airport.

Reports this morning that many ferry ticket holders were forced to camp out at the ANR Robinson International Airport in Tobago, for hours yesterday.

The situation saw exhausted passengers sprawled out on the floor of the airport, many of whom included young children.

Caribbean Airlines meanwhile, said it had transported over 13,000 passengers on the domestic air bridge during the Easter weekend.

There has been continued outcry over the state of affairs on both the air bridge and sea bridge between the islands, a situation that has reportedly led to tremendous losses for businessmen.

