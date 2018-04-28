Power102FM

Fire in San Fernando Started on Rooftop, According to Preliminary Investigations.

San Fernando Business Association President, Daphne Bartlett, says that from preliminary information the Association has received, the fire at Eden Centre Mall on High Street may started on the rooftop or food court area.

The blaze, which was contained by the Fire Service started around 10am yesterday.

Ms.Bartlett in a News Power Now interview yesterday noted that she did not have details on the extent of the damages caused, however she gave some insight into the situation and the impact it had on business operations in the Southern Borough.

