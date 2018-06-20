Fire Officers Health and Safety At Risk. Association President Calls for Urgency in Addressing Issues.

President of the Fire Services Association, Leo Ramkissoon, highlights what he describes as the lack of urgency to address health and safety issues at the Point Fortin, Roxborough and San Juan Fire Stations.

Speaking on Power 102.1FM today, Mr. Ramkissoon labeled this situation as unacceptable and suggested that there be a greater sense of urgency to correct the problem.

In addition to this issue, Mr. Ramkissoon spoke about the challenges faced by auxiliary fire officers and retirees relating to their pension benefits.

