Firearms, Ammo and Marijuana Seized by Officers in South Western Division.

Seven firearms and quantities of ammunition and marijuana were discovered by officers of the South Western Division Task Force, during an anti-crime exercise, in the Cedros district over the weekend.

Officers were conducting surveillance of a beach at Columbus Bay Road, between 11:00pm on June 15th and 4:00am on June 16th when at around 3:40am, they observed a boat with two passengers come ashore. The men disembarked the vessel with a bag before it left.

The officers then proceeded to intercept the men, who ran off into some nearby bushes and made their escape.

While fleeing, the men dropped the said bag.

A search of the bag resulted in three revolvers and four pistols; one loaded with five rounds of .38mm ammunition, and approximately 10.8 kilogrammes of marijuana in 20 packets being discovered.

The drug has an estimated street value of one hundred and eight thousand dollars.

No arrests were made in connection with the finds.

The exercise was coordinated by Acting Senior Superintendent, Neville Adams.

