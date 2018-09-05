Firemen Warned to Act Within the Remit of The Law, Ahead of Planned Nationwide Day of Rest and Reflection.

Firemen are being told to act within the remit of the law as it pertains to the proposed day of rest and reflection this coming Friday.

This is the word from President of the Trinidad and Tobago Fire Services Association Leo Ramkissoon.

Speaking with News Power Now this morning he said while the Association is guided by its members, it cannot direct them to do what is outside the law.

He said however that the Association is concerned with the decision to close the Petrotrin Refinery and stands in solidarity with all Trade Unions in a call for resolution of the issue.

President General of the Oilfields Workers Trade Union, Ancel Roget, recently requested that the closure of the refinery at state owned Petrotrin be discussed in parliament.

Speaking at a news briefing in Port- of- Spain on Monday, Mr. Roget insisted that such an important issue should engage the attention and be debated upon in the parliament.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

