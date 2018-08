Chief of the First Peoples Community, Ricardo Bharath-Hernandez says the community welcomes the state’s decision to hand-over twenty-five acres of land to them.

The hand –over was made by Member of Parliament for Arima, Anthony Garcia to Mr. Bharath-Hernandez on Thursday.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Garcia noted the need for people of all walks of life to be appreciated and respected.

