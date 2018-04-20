Fishermen in Venezuela, Still Not Home. National Security Minister Remains Optimistic.

National Security Minister, Edmund Dillon, says for a second time arrangements to get the local fishermen in Venezuela who are now staying at relatives in Tucupita did not materialize.

The locals, who were recently detained by Venezuelan authorities for being in their waters illegally, appeared in court and were released.

Arrangements to get them back to Trinidad on Sunday and Wednesday did not come through.

However, speaking at the weekly post cabinet news briefing held at the Diplomatic Center, St Ann’s this afternoon, Minister Dillon who is also the Acting Foreign Affairs Minister said while no restrictions have been placed on the local fishermen as to when they can leave Tucupita the government will make all efforts necessary to bring them back to their home in Cedros.

