As the Leventille community mourns, its Member of Parliament, Fitzgerald Hinds says that drastic measures may be needed to help in addressing the crime situation.

He endorsed a greater police presence and the locking down of Laventille if necessary.

Minister Hinds also denied claims that the Government has failed in its fight against crime, instead insisting that the Government has done its part.

Mr. Hinds was a guest on the Power Breakfast Show on Power 102.1 FM this morning.

