Fitzgerald Hinds Lashes Back At Union Leader Ancil Roget. Says His Call for National Shut Down is Counter Productive.

Minister of Labour Jennifer Baptiste Primus is today responding to a call by Union Leader Ancil Roget for laborers to shut down the country.

Roget made the call yesterday during Labor Day celebrations in Fyzabad.

Speaking with News Power Now this morning, Baptiste Primus stated that such a move would not be supported by citizens of Trinidad and Tobago.

Meanwhile, Minister in the Ministry of the Attorney General Fitzgerald Hinds says that Mr. Roget’s call for laborers to shut down the country seems counter-productive.

Minister Hinds is also questioning what skill set the Union Leader has that has allowed him to become an expert on the issue of National security.

Speaking to news Power Now this morning Minister Hinds expressed concern with the utterances of Ancil Roget with respect to crime in Trinidad and Tobago.

