Five Men Appear in Court, Charged with Conspiracy to Murder Mini Mart Owner.

Five men appeared in court on Thursday charged with conspiracy to murder mini mart owner John Samaroo.

Ferdinand Mora, Bonifacio Mora and Javon Mora along with Justin Durity and Nickie Paradaisee, were all charged and appeared before Senior Magistrate Gillian Scotland in the Sangre Grande Magistrates’ Court

Samaroo, the owner of J&J Mini Mart in Guaico, went to empty garbage in a barrel on the outside of his business place when he was accosted by masked men on June 21.

The accused men were reportedly arrested at their respective homes in Guaico, Tamana and later charged after investigating officers received instructions from the Deputy Director of Public Prosecution Joan Honore-Paul.

The magistrate advised Ferdinand Mora to apply to a judge in chambers for bail while Bonifacio and Javon were each granted $300,000 bail to be approved by Clerk of Peace. Durity and Paradaisee were each placed on $350,00 bail, also to be approved by Clerk of Peace.

