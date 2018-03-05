Flood Clean Up Ongoing Today, Following Flash Floods Across Trinidad.

Clean up exercises are continuing today after several parts of Trinidad were inundated with water yesterday following heavy showers, which caused

Clean up exercises are continuing today after several parts of Trinidad were inundated with water yesterday following heavy showers, which caused severe flooding in parts of North and East Trinidad.

The Central part of the island was also hit with flooding along with high winds which took off some roofs.

Port-of-Spain, Barataria, Morvant, St Augustine and Piarco were hardest hit along the East-West corridor.

Motorists and commuters were delayed in traffic pile-ups due to flood waters which rose along the Eastern Main Road, Priority Bus Route and the Churchill Roosevelt Highway.

Many videos by those trapped in the flood waters along the Lady Young Road and Barataria Roundabout surfaced yesterday, and was shared on social media.

Many issued warnings that the Morvant River had overflowed its banks at the corner of the Lady Young Road and the PBR and complained about the bumper to bumper traffic that was caused as a result.

They also issued warnings to other motorists to avoid the area.

Speaking on TV6 this morning Head of the ODPM Captain Neville Wint warned that citizens must adapt to the changing climate if we are to count ourselves ready and capable to deal with any eventuality.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

Telegram

Print

WhatsApp

Skype

Pocket

