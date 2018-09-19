Flood Waters Receding In South And Central. Minister Assures Residents Receiving Help.

Rural Development and Local Government Minister, Kazim Hosein says several measures have been taken to help affected residents after recent flooding in South Trinidad. He was speaking in the Senate on Tuesday.

The Minister explained that the Disaster Management Units of the fourteen municipal corporations continues to conduct damage assessments following the inclement weather on Sunday and Monday.

Minister Hosein said updates from the units indicate that flood waters have so far receded.

However, it should be noted that there were more occurrences of street flooding as opposed to flooding of homes of residents in Central and South regions.

