Foreign Affairs Minister Reiterates T&T’s Willingness to Help Dominica.

Foreign and CARICOM Affairs Minister Dennis Moses is again reiterating Trinidad and Tobago’s support for Dominica.

This is in light of the recent International Relations fiasco, which saw this country fail to support Dominica’s call for a waiver of OAS fees due to damage the island suffered following the passage of Hurricane Maria.

The minister was speaking on the issue for the first time in his own right. He did so as a guest on the Power Breakfast Show, here on Power 102.1 FM.

He suggested that it was time the conversation moved forward constructively, saying that this country always has and always will support its CARICOM neighbours.

