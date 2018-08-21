Former Education Minister Urges Citizens to Learn More About All Religions.

Former Minister of Education, Dr. Tim Gopeesingh is urging citizens to learn more about the various religions in the country, something he feels can help individuals better relate with each other and instill respect and appreciation of one another.

He made the comment on the State of the Nation Programme here on Power 102.1FM on Monday.

The sentiment was expressed while the Caroni East MP reflected on the issue of Religious Education being taught in schools.

His views come in the wake of concerns and criticisms from some quarters about a skit presented at the People’s National Movement’s Sports and Family Day in Central Trinidad recently for which the Prime Minister has since apologised.

Dr. Gopeesingh said becoming aware of aspects of different religions in the country can bring many benefits.

He also gave his views on religious knowledge being taught in to the education system.

