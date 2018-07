Member of Parliament for Tobago West, Shamfa Cudjoe, is claiming that the arrival of the MV Galleons passage will help restore public confidence in the inter-island ferry service between Port-of- Spain and Scarborough.

She told reporters this afternoon that there are signs that bookings to and arrivals in Tobago are picking up.

Minister Cudjoe also spoke of the ongoing Tobago Heritage Festival and its significance.

