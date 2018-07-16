Former Transport Minister Accuses Government of Playing With People’s Lives.

Devant Maharaj is accusing the Government of playing with people’s lives when it comes to the Vessel.

He criticized Transport Minister Minister Rohan Sinanan for calling him a liar at the press conference in a direct response to his press release on the status of the Galleons Passage.

Speaking with News Power Now this morning he revealed that tracking the Galleons Passage from Cuba to Trinidad on the website Maritime Traffic, it was observed that the vessel had stopped recording, travelling at 0 knots off the coast of Venezuela. He claimed other screen shots had also shown the vessel limping along.

Maritime Services Inspector Ronald Alfred said a report from Tsunami Marine Ltd which the Opposition used to allege the vessel had 38 defects, was incomplete. Alfred said the report was done in the absence of stability reports which were unavailable to its author.

Mr. Maharaj revealed that in the absence of technical experts have corroborated this information.

He also commented on a twitter war of sorts that seems to have developed between Mr. Mahara and Minister in the Office of the Attorney general Stuart Young.

