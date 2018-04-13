Four Teenaged Sisters Arrested. Gun and Ammo Seized.

Six persons including four teenaged sisters are arrested and a gun and quantity of ammunition seized by officers of the Northern Division Task Force, during an anti-crime exercise in the Maloney district, on Tuesday.

The exercise spearheaded by Acting ACP McDonald Jacob, supervised by Sergeant Ishmael Pitt and including officers from the Northern Division Area Central Task Force and Arouca Police Station was conducted, between 8:00pm on Tuesday and 1:00am on Wednesday.

During the exercise, officers proceeded to an apartment in Maloney Gardens, where they executed a search, which resulted in one Smith and Wesson revolver loaded with four rounds of .38 ammunition being seized.

The teenagers, ages 14 to 18, of Maloney and Beetham Gardens and a 21-year-old man of Port-of -Spain, who were in the apartment at the time of the exercise were arrested in connection with the find.

