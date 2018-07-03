FRAUD. 65-Year-Old Man Accused, Charged, Appears in Court.

A 65-year-old man, who fraudulently conducted a sale of two acres of land, was expected to appear before a San Fernando Magistrate today, charged with obtaining $150,000 by false pretenses.

Stephen Roopnarine, a retiree, of Buen Intento Road, Princes Town, was arrested by officers of the Fraud Squad, while conducting an anti- crime exercise in the Couva district, on Friday June 29th.

The offence is alleged to have occurred on December 10th, 2012, when the victim made a payment of one hundred and twenty thousand dollars to Roopnarine for the purchase of two acres of land valued at $250,000 dollars.

It was later learnt that Roopnarine was not in a position to sell the land as he had previously sold it to someone else.

As a result, the victim requested a refund of the money but did not receive it and subsequently made a report to the Fraud Squad, San Fernando, on December 02nd, 2016.

An investigation was subsequently launched by Acting Senior Superintendent Totaram Dookie, while Acting Corporal Errol Lewis, both of the Fraud Squad, laid the charges on Monday.

